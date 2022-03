The Detroit Pistons and Jerami Grant are expected to part ways this offseason, but now it seems as if the forward may not play another game in a Pistons uniform. After sitting out Sunday’s game due to an injury, the Pistons dropped a brutal bombshell report on Grant. According to Marc Stein, Grant has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season as a result of a calf strain.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO