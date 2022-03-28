Medicine’s Andrew Garner gives advice on connecting with your children

Given the choice between talking up your accomplishments or cleaning a bus station toilet, many guys would answer with, “Where’s the mop?”. A lot of words come associated with self-promoting: unseemly, obnoxious, and the No. 1 adjective, shameless. With none being particularly inspiring, it’s easy to remain quiet. While that avoids the discomfort, it doesn’t help. Like it or not, if you want your work and skills to be noticed you have to loudly blow your own horn. Your talent will not be magically sensed; your work will not speak for itself.
