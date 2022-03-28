ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Cold Weather Rule ends March 31

By Laura McMillan
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Cold Weather Rule ends on Thursday, March 31. It means Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas utility bills could have their service disconnected unless they contact their utility company to make payment arrangements.

The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from November 1 through March 31 each year. It provides protection from disconnection to residential customers served by utilities regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC).

When that protection ends on Thursday, failure to make arrangements or failure to adhere to an already established payment plan could result in disconnection.

Reconnection after March 31 may require past due balances to be paid in full, depending on the utility’s policy.

Customers who are behind on their bills should make arrangements before March 31, while regulated utilities are still required to offer the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plan. The plan requires an initial payment of 1/12 of the overdue amount, 1/12 of the bill for current service, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fees, plus any applicable deposit owed to the utility.

The balance is billed in equal payments over the next 11 months in addition to the regular monthly bill.

The KCC adopted the Cold Weather Rule in 1983 to protect customers during cold winter weather by providing a reasonable and organized method of paying past due and current bills.

It is important to note that the KCC does not regulate co-ops or municipal utilities, although many of those utilities also offer a cold weather plan. Click here for a complete list of utilities regulated by the KCC .

To find out more about utility assistance programs in your area, please contact your utility or the KCC Consumer Protection Office at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140. Utility assistance program information is also posted on the KCC’s website.

