Loaded Deviled Eggs

By Julia Levy
The Daily South
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis mash-up of two all-time favorite recipes is so creative and delicious that people will gobble them up. The...

www.southernliving.com

SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
The Daily South

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Meet the light, bright dish that will be gracing all of our buffet spreads this spring. As Vidalia onions come back in season, we're celebrating this sweet allium with a simple salad that always shines. These onions are so sweet that they are mild, even when used raw, like in this Simple Cucumber-and-Vidalia Salad.
Mashed

Why You Should Boil Chicken Wings Before Grilling Them

Chicken wings are a crowd-pleaser at any event, but backyard grilling is really where they find their time to shine. With everyone looking forward to a big plate of juicy wings, there's a lot of pressure to make sure they come out perfect every time. Grills can be finicky, so undercooked chicken with flabby skin or a batch of charred, chicken wing-shaped briquettes are both looming threats. The internet is jam-packed with all kinds of tips and tricks for how to grill chicken. Some make sense, some are not necessarily winners, and it's hard to know what will actually work when you're in the kitchen.
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out What's Up With These Sandwich Cookies

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
