ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg & G-Star RAW Drop Second Collaborative Apparel Line

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Denim brand G-Star RAW is throwing it back to the Nineties this season with some help from an icon of the era: Snoop Dogg .

After launching the “Say It Witcha Booty” campaign last fall, Snoop and G-Star are reviving their partnership for, as the duo puts it, the next episode . This season’s collection of “Hardcore Denim” brings logo tees, hats, and denim pieces — all inspired by Nineties G-funk, or the “golden age” of casual denim. As the Dogfather of Nineties G-funk, Snoop is a clear fit for the new collection, with G-Star calling him their “true hero of the era.”

To shop the new Snoop-approved pieces, head to G-Star.com now, where prices start at $45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnB8S_0es1ZX3l00

G-Star


Buy:
Snoop Dogg x G-Star RAW Collection
at
$45

Last fall, Snoop Dogg and G-Star began the “Say It Witcha Booty” campaign, which saw the rapper creating a custom version of his track by the same name . The song can be heard over the campaign’s vibe-y video, which shows Snoop enjoying a world of “denim booties” that show off G-Star jeans’ flattering fits.

According to G-Star CMO Gwenda Van Vliet, Snoop was an active creative force in the campaign video, besides being its star. “Snoop was very much involved in the creative and outspoken about what he likes and what he doesn’t,” she tells Rolling Stone .

But, per Van Vliet, the Compton rapper’s personal style also played a role in the creation of G-Star’s new pieces. “We have been drawing inspiration from Snoop’s unique sense of style and the G-Star archives, fusing craftsmanship and street level edge,” she says. This West Coast-meets-retro European style ( a lá vintage G-Star), certainly comes through in the new collection . Muted colorways and crisp, premium denim can be found on jeans, jackets, shorts, and shirts, and many of the pieces can be seen modeled by Snoop in the “Say It Witcha Booty” campaign video.

Van Vliet says G-Star was initially drawn to Snoop as a collaborator because he “is always staying ahead, reinventing himself and he dares to cross genres. Bringing different worlds together is something that is true to us, and to Snoop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdFgb_0es1ZX3l00

G-Star

Snoop, meantime, shares Van Vliet’s outlook on his partnership with G-Star, saying “I’m teaming up with G-Star because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

The “next episode” of Hardcore Denim with Snoop Dogg is live now at G-Star.com . Pieces are unisex and inclusively sized between XS to XXL, with prices starting at $45 for T-shirts, hats, and tote bags.


Buy:
Snoop Dogg x G-Star RAW Collection
at
$45

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Click here to read the full article. In what may be the most shocking moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary award at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a symptom of alopecia. “Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. Will appeared to laugh at the joke at first but then walked up onstage. After Rock said “Uh oh,” Smith hit...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Minutes After Smacking Chris Rock: ‘I Hope the Academy Invites Me Back’

Click here to read the full article. Minutes after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, he won Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard. Smith took the stage smiling — acknowledging the timeliness of the situation — before kicking off his speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Snoop Dogg kind to Kelly Clarkson on first meeting

Kelly Clarkson “freaked out” when she first met Snoop Dogg. The pair are teaming up to host ‘American Song Contest’ but the two stars first crossed paths at an awards show shortly after the ‘Breakaway’ singer won the first series of ‘American Idol’ in 2002, and she was blown away by how “kind” the rapper was to her because she hadn’t had the same experience with everyone.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda & Snoop Dogg Are Plotting On "Something Special"

It's been over a year since Bobby Shmurda was released from prison, and unfortunately, no new album has dropped. The singles he's released have shown that he's trying to find his footing in the rap game after its widespread evolution since his incarceration. Still, he's remained persistent with his output with a slew of fans who are, at the very least, curious to hear what he has up his sleeves on his long-awaited major-label debut album.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

A Snoop Dogg and BTS Collab Is Coming

Hip-hop legend and industry mainstay Snoop Dogg confirmed it with his own words. The rumored collaboration with worldwide K-Pop sensation BTS is officially happening!. He made the announcement on Monday, during the red carpet event for American Song Contest — a new Eurovision-type show he and Kelly Clarkson are hosting. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle," he told The A.V. Club.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Episode#G Star Raw#Collaborator#Denim
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Salutes St. Patrick’s Day in Green Silky Dress & Sinuous Sandals With Black Irish Liquor

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey knows how to bring her glamorous style to any occasion. The queen of Christmas just proved that she’s queen of St. Patrick’s Day. The certified “Songbird Supreme” is celebrating the green holiday with her new Black Irish liquor. On Wednesday, Carey shared a video on Instagram that shows her enjoying a partying with her Black Irish drink in hand as her hit single “Honey” plays in the background. The spirit is...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy