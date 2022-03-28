ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Florence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of ‘Dance Fever’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGcE8_0es1ZVIJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Florence and the Machine will return to the road later this year to bring their fifth studio album Dance Fever to North America on a headlining tour. The album will arrive on May 13 and be celebrated with two special shows in Los Angeles and New York in April and May, respectively, but the extended leg of the tour will begin in September.

The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. In between, they will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, New York, Orlando, Austin, Denver, Portland, San Diego, and more.

General on-sale for the tour begins Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. For every ticket sold, one dollar will be put toward the charity Choose Love to aid refugees and displaced peoples.

Joining Florence and the Machine on select dates for the tour are Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.

Florence and the Machine Tour Dates

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

47K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
Rolling Stone

My Chemical Romance Extend 2022 Reunion Tour

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/9/22): My Chemical Romance have added a 14 new shows to their long-awaited reunion tour, and released additional tickets to previously announced gigs. The group’s expanded itinerary — which is available below, new dates in bold — will find them hitting 10 new cities and adding more shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time via the My Chemical Romance website. ** My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour — originally scheduled to begin September 2020 — has...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly Plots Expansive Mainstream Sellout Tour With Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Willow

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly is heading out on the road this summer for the Mainstream Sellout tour in support of his second full-blown pop-punk record of the same name, out March 25. Fittingly, the rapper-turned-rocker is bolstering the already massive 52-date arena run with special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe. The North American leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will launch on June 8 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin and span throughout the summer...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Click here to read the full article. In what may be the most shocking moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary award at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a symptom of alopecia. “Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. Will appeared to laugh at the joke at first but then walked up onstage. After Rock said “Uh oh,” Smith hit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Princess
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Arlo Parks
Rolling Stone

A Timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Beef

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock’s jab at Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars wasn’t the first time the comedian has joked about the famous couple. Here, a closer look at their history as both friends and frenemies. Shots Fired in 2016 After Pinkett Smith boycotted the 2016 Oscars ceremony for its lack of diversity, that year’s host, Rock, suggested in his opening monologue that the actress wasn’t even invited to the show in the first place. “Jada went mad,” he began. “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting.” Then he quipped, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rick Scott Can’t Even Get Fox News to Buy His Bullshit

Click here to read the full article. Republican Sen. Rick Scott couldn’t convince Fox News host John Roberts to buy his ridiculous 11 point “Plan to Rescue America,” which includes proposals to force all Americans to pay income tax, sunset all federal legislation within five years, and complete the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico to name it after former President Donald Trump. “You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America,” Roberts said when interviewing Scott on Fox News Sunday. “Two of the big points are, quote: ‘All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in...
INCOME TAX
Rolling Stone

See Mammoth WVH Honor Taylor Hawkins With ‘My Hero’ Cover

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with an emotional rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” during the band’s concert Saturday in Boston. Introducing the song, a choked-up Van Halen told the crowd that the drummer, who died Friday at the age of 50, “was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people, so we feel this is necessary.” Mammoth WVH then launched into the Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic, with Van Halen first helping out on drums before taking centerstage for “My Hero.” Van...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Amway Center#Xcel Energy Center#North America#Dance Fever To#Choose Love#Japanese#The Machine Tour Dates#Qc Place Bell#Il
Rolling Stone

Academy ‘Condemns’ Will Smith’s Oscar Slap, Launches Formal Investigation

Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “condemn[ed]” Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday and announced they’ve launched a formal investigation into the incident, Variety reports.  “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” an Academy spokesperson said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” (A representative for the Academy did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.) While the Academy could take disciplinary...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Minutes After Smacking Chris Rock: ‘I Hope the Academy Invites Me Back’

Click here to read the full article. Minutes after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, he won Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard. Smith took the stage smiling — acknowledging the timeliness of the situation — before kicking off his speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oscars’ Three Female Hosts Are ‘Cheaper Than Hiring One Man’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes kicked off the 2022 Oscars — the first time three women have ever had that job — with hilarious jabs at Hollywood pomposity and the culture wars. After a questionable and overblown introduction by DJ Khaled, Schumer set the scene by quipping, “This time, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” She also joked about being the only white woman in the co-hosting group: “I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Possible Coverup’: White House Logs Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump’s Calls on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. We learned last month that the Jan. 6 committee found gaps in the White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as that those gaps include times the committee knows former President Trump was on the phone. We learned on Tuesday that those “gaps” were more like one huge gap that spans … just about the entire day. The Washington Post and CBS News have reported that the logs turned over to the committee show a gap in Trump’s phone logs that spans seven hours and thirty-seven minutes, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Vancouver, CA
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s Clarence and Ginni Thomas Scandal Is Unprecedented

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Supreme Court’s January 19, 2022 order in Trump v. Thompson was as brief as it was significant. By a vote of 8-1, with Justice Clarence Thomas as the lone dissenter, the Court refused a request by former president Donald Trump to block congressional investigators from gaining access to messages that Trump claimed were still covered by executive privilege. Those messages, between and among Trump administration officials during their final days in office, shed needed light on the origins of the Trump-fueled U.S. Capitol riot and insurrection, which had taken place one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Gets Down to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ at Post-Slap Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. While social media erupted into turmoil over the implications of Chris Rock being slapped during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast, the culprit himself headed off to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party seemingly completely unbothered. Will Smith — along with Jada Pinkett, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith — attended the famed event together, where he got down on the dance floor to a medley of his own hits, including “Summertime” and his 1997 Big Willie Style singles “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Miami,” his first Academy Award in hand. Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Makes ‘Encanto’ Track ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ All the More Magical at Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Following its win for Best Animated Feature, Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was performed at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday. Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo kicked off the massive global hit, while Megan thee Stallion later joined in for a rap verse decked in sparkling yellow gold. Also onstage were Sheila E., Becky G, and Luis Fonsi.  Backstage, Encanto director Jared Bush told Rolling Stone that Megan’s appearance was a complete surprise. “I’d say they kept a lot of secrets from us,” he said. “We knew that there was going to be some version...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Judge Says Trump ‘Likely’ Committed Felony Obstruction of Congress by Plotting to Overturn Election on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A federal judge said Monday that former President Donald Trump was “likely” guilty of attempting to obstruct of Congress for planning to disrupt the certification of electors in Congress on Jan. 6. “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Judge David Carter wrote, a finding that squares with what the House Jan. 6 committee concluded earlier this month. His reasoning came as he ordered former Trump lawyer and coup memo author John Eastman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy