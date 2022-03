The world can't stop talking about the slap Will Smith did to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and neither can we.

On today's 15 Minute Morning Show, we break down the slap. Skeery gives us his theory on why he thinks it was fake. The rest of the show firmly standby that the slap was real, however they think the conflict could have been resolved differently.

Everything we have to say about the slap above!