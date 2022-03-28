Former Wheeling police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges; Gets jail time

A former Wheeling police officer pled guilty on Monday after he admitted to raping a nine-year-old girl.

Jonathan Q Wiles is guilty of two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian and one count of incest.

Wiles was sentenced immediately and was given 25-55 years in prison.

The 9-year-old told police that Wiles touched her private parts three times.

Wiles also sent a text to the complainant about what he did.

“I know you don’t want to hear from me and you can ignore this text if you want. I just want to say that I know what I did was extremely wrong and I can’t do anything to change what happened. I am extremely sorry for what I did. I deserve anything that I get. I’m not going to do anything to harm myself. I still love you and the kids more than anything in this entire world. I know that time will never heal the damage that I did but I hope you all can return to a normal life at some point. I am a terrible person and will forever think of myself as one regardless of the good I do in my lifetime. I just hope at some point in this life I can try and make things right. I love you guys and miss you all so much already. I won’t message you again unless you initiate the conversation. I’m sorry (Name removed) ‘

