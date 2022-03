BRAINTREE – Members of the Braintree High School Environmental Club want to offset the 4 million sheets of paper the school uses each year by planting 400 saplings around town. "It's a way to give back to the community, to say hello to our community and to do something together," Deeksha Kavalapara, a senior and president of the club, said of the project. ...

