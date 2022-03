SAN DIEGO — For the second time this school year, the Scripps Ranch Falcons have won a state title. Only a few months ago, in early December, Scripps Ranch took home their first state championship in football with a 31-28 win over Wilcox. Then in March, the Men's basketball team followed it up with a title of their own. It was also the first CIF State Championship for the hoops team.

