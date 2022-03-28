ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Fermilab site reopens to the public, welcomes visitors

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is pleased to invite the public back to the Batavia, Ill., site. With the arrival of Spring, the lab grounds are open to the public for outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, running and viewing the bison herd. There will be only...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

March 28, 2022

Fermilab site reopens to the public, welcomes visitors. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is pleased to invite the public back to the Batavia, Ill., site. With the arrival of Spring, the lab grounds are open to the public for outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, running and viewing the bison herd. There will be...
BATAVIA, IL
US News and World Report

Red River Gorge Visitor Center to Reopen After 2 Years

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — The Gladie Visitor Center at Red River Gorge will reopen with a new operator this month after being closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. FIND Outdoors, a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina, will manage the center when it reopens...
MOREHEAD, KY
The Voice

Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Council considers permit for cannabis dispensary

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, March 15, Council members gave consent to an Ordinance granting a conditional use permit for a cannabis dispensing facility on the property at 35 N. Broadway, which is the PME School of Cake Decorating & Confectionary Art. City...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Batavia, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Batavia, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Voice

Inspirational women at ArtBar Batavia

HERstory, an art show celebrating inspirational women, was the theme of the third ArtBar Batavia, Friday, March 11. The event took place at Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River Street, Batavia. Artists who participated in the show were Lindsey Roussel, Chris Prunckle, Juliana Gabriel, Lou Gabriel, Renee...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Oscar Ramos

Carousel Events HealthAurora Noon Lions ClubOscar RamosWaterford Place Cancer Resource Center. Oscar Ramos discusses Aurora’s Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Aurora Noon Lions Club meeting. Oscar Ramos, right, outlines free offerings from Aurora's Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Aurora Noon Lions Club meeting on Thursday, March 17.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Library card

Carousel EducationAndrea TiberiAurora Public Library DistrictLibrary card. Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card. A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Hemp return a revival of a healthful, helpful, economy

Winona LaDuke’s article in the 2021 Spring issue of YES magazine. Tribes are reviving traditional hemp economies. “More than 20 years ago, Alex White Plume, a leader of the Oglala Lakota, planted his first hemp crop on Wounded Knee Creek, on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota. I call White Plume “the Hemperer.” He’s considered to be one of the grandfathers of the cannabis economy for Native peoples. Similar to John Trudell, the great Dakota philosopher and musician, White Plume always said, “Hemp is the way.”
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
The Voice

Christkindlemarket in Aurora

German American Events, LLC is thrilled to announce that the Christkindlmarket will return to the western suburbs!. Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin mentioned in the State of the City address “Moving Aurora Forward: The Facts. The Future,” the market will have its 2022 season debut at RiverEdge Park, in downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Carpet causes hold at West Branch Aurora Public Library

There will be temporary service changes at West Branch Aurora Public Library March 30-April 1 to install new carpet. The facility will be closed those dates. There will be no in-person services available in order to install carpet at the entrance. Curbside hold pickup, the digital library, Chromebook & hotspot...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove

EventsAir Classics Museum of AviationAir Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove. The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Visiting Hours#Lsc
The Voice

Julie Wallin: Women’s History Month tribute

Friday, March 18, natural gas utility providers across the country celebrated “Natural Gas Utility Worker’s Day” to recognize the hard work and dedication of those who work in the industry. Nicor Gas serves 2.2 million customers daily to provide the clean, safe, and reliable service they expect and deserve. March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate, Nicor Gas provides a feature of the women who make Nicor Gas what it is today.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

City of Wheaton Recycling Extravaganza

DuPage County is a partner with eWorks and RewearAble to collect clothing and textiles and electronics from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2. The drive-through event will take place in the Commuter Parking Lot at Carlton and Liberty. All DuPage County residents can drop-off items. Document shredding, limit of three boxes. Syringes, epi pens, medications, sharps, lancets, eye glasses, sun glasses, hearing aids, books, records, musical instruments, small inkjet cartridges, Brita band filters and pitchers, keys from cars and homes, xrays, bread tags, mercury thermometers/ thermostats/barometers, walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, propane tanks, car and other large batteries, bikes, helmets and tire pumps. Fee-based collections include latex paint, Aerosol cans, household batteries $2 per pound, credit card only. Regular electronics, textiles, scrap metal, fluorescent bulbs and cooking oil will not be collected.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Map reveals lead lurking in the soil

In backyards and community gardens across Chicago, growers tend fruit and vegetable crops as diverse as the City they live in. Most have one thing in common: Lead lurking in the soil. Legacy lead, leftover from paint, gasoline, and other sources, lingers in the environment. Lead poisoning is a health...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Industry
The Voice

From cakes to cannabis: Dispensing facility approved

The Aurora City Council unanimously approved an Ordinance, Tuesday, March 22, granting a conditional use permit for a cannabis dispensing facility on the property at 35 N. Broadway, which is the PME School of Cake Decorating & Confectionary Art. City government of Aurora documents show the Petitioner, WAH Group, LLC...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy