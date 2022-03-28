Fermilab site reopens to the public, welcomes visitors

DuPage County is a partner with eWorks and RewearAble to collect clothing and textiles and electronics from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2. The drive-through event will take place in the Commuter Parking Lot at Carlton and Liberty. All DuPage County residents can drop-off items. Document shredding, limit of three boxes. Syringes, epi pens, medications, sharps, lancets, eye glasses, sun glasses, hearing aids, books, records, musical instruments, small inkjet cartridges, Brita band filters and pitchers, keys from cars and homes, xrays, bread tags, mercury thermometers/ thermostats/barometers, walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, propane tanks, car and other large batteries, bikes, helmets and tire pumps. Fee-based collections include latex paint, Aerosol cans, household batteries $2 per pound, credit card only. Regular electronics, textiles, scrap metal, fluorescent bulbs and cooking oil will not be collected.
