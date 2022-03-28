ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhunt continues for South Bay murder suspect

By Will Tran
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The search continues this morning for someone who shot and killed another person in San Jose.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. at Fourth Street and East San Carlos, which is near San Jose State University.

Police showed up to scene and discovered the victim.

So far, there’s no description of the shooter or a possible motive behind the homicide.

While they were there, 30 minutes later police saw people running from a restaurant one block away. They rushed over and spotted a man with a gun.

Something happened compelling officers to shoot that particular person, though they didn’t go into details.

He was hit but will survive his injuries.

KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman dead after crashing into tree

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — The Antioch Police Department said a woman was killed when her vehicle struck a tree at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash occurred at Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road. Responding officers said they found a woman, described as being in her early 20s, trapped in her vehicle and unresponsive. She […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

$3,000 reward offered for information on suspect in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — The Merced Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for the man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason. Homicide detectives around the Bay Area and Merced County are continuing to search for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson. Jackson is described as 5’11”, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair, and brown […]
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose driver arrested for DUI after car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision around Santa Clara Street and 28th Street, authorities say. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One driver and two passengers were present in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for a DUI after the incident, officials say. All […]
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Attempted Gas Theft Caught on Video

Skyrocketing gas prices have some people taking desperate measures to fill up their tanks. One East Bay man came face-to-face with someone in a shopping center parking lot trying to steal his gas in an incident caught on video that has since gone viral on social media. San Ramon resident...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in connection to a series of armed robberies in Santa Clara County arrested

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Sunnyvale Police arrested a man they say is responsible for committing at least 11 armed robberies at convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County since the beginning of the year. Since January, 21-year-old Eduardo Suarez-Flores has been suspected of committing a series of armed robberies, two of which occurred in Sunnyvale. Police […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family still mourning 1 year after unsolved murder

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A family is still searching 1 year after their loved one was murdered. Matthew Chavira was shot and killed in east San Jose near Carnelian Drive and McLaughlin Avenue. He left behind two teenage sons after his passing. Chavira was leaving a fundraiser on march 7, 2021 when friends say […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

