Indian River County, FL

Deputies Shoot & Kill Man At Cleveland Clinic ER, Believed 'Suicide By Cop'

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Our country faces a mental health crisis. That's what the Indian River County Sheriff said after his deputies fatally shot a 29-year old man who was believed to be suicidal.

Sheriff Eric Flowers says the man had been in the hallway of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital's emergency room Saturday night when he jumped out his bed, grabbed a large pair of scissors and ran with them. He was shot by two deputies as he lunged toward them with the scissors.

Flowers points out the fact that there were multiple Baker Act patients awaiting transportation to a facility because there wasn't enough beds shows what kind of mental health crisis we're in right now.

The man had been at the hospital since Friday.

