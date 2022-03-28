ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Video: RIC Bag Connections

 18 hours ago

Tip of the Spear: This video from the Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue Training...

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
#Fl Rrb
Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
WATCH: Trucker Provides Instant Backup to State Trooper Who Got Socked in the Face

A trucker provided backup to authorities looking to catch an assailant who allegedly punched a Florida State Trooper in the face. According to Fox News, the Florida law enforcement official was attacked on an interstate in Tampa on Friday (March 18th) after interacting with the suspect. When the police officer told the suspect that he cannot walk on the side of the interstate, he revealed that he was kicked out of his mother’s home and that’s why he was walking on the side of the interstate.
TAMPA, FL
Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

No swimming with the alligators. While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing. The Lake County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida man cited by police after trying to bring gun onto flight at RIC

A Florida man was arrested after trying to bring a .357-caliber handgun loaded with five bullets onto his Mar. 13 flight at Richmond International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers detected the gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the security checkpoint X-ray unit. It was the fourth handgun that TSA officers have detected at the security checkpoints at the airport so far this year. There were 20 such incidents last year.
This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,139,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 678,699 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,699 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
ORLANDO, FL

