Video: RIC Bag Connections

A trucker provided backup to authorities looking to catch an assailant who allegedly punched a Florida State Trooper in the face. According to Fox News, the Florida law enforcement official was attacked on an interstate in Tampa on Friday (March 18th) after interacting with the suspect. When the police officer told the suspect that he cannot walk on the side of the interstate, he revealed that he was kicked out of his mother’s home and that’s why he was walking on the side of the interstate.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO