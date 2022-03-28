The Undertaker expects to be a 'babbling, blubbering mess' during his induction to the WWE Hall of Fame

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”

