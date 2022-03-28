ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Undertaker expects to be a 'babbling, blubbering mess' during his induction to the WWE Hall of Fame

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undertaker has spent the majority of his WWE career as "The Deadman," but Mark Calaway is very much human. Undertaker's unshakeable spirit and stoicism will be tested when he takes to the podium and accepts his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Undertaker is the marquee inductee...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Is AEW bringing in WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart?

He's the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be, and he could be AEW's next big signing. In recent weeks there have been numerous teases on AEW's television that WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart could be headed to AEW. The Hitman...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Wrestling World

What will happen to Seth Rollins?

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, WWE Hall of Famer DDP talked about Seth Rollins’ current booking as Wrestlemania approaches. The veteran looks hopeful and believes WWE has something big in mind for him. "You know they are not doing all this with him for the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
mmanews.com

Archives: Ronda Rousey Signs Long-Term UFC Contract Extension (2015)

After signing this “long-term contract extension,” Rousey would go on to win one more match over Bethe Correia at UFC 190. After that, she lost two fights via KO/TKO at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. The following article was published on this day seven years...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Babbling#Combat#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Cbs Sports
wrestlinginc.com

SmackDown Stars Reportedly Scheduled For Monday’s WWE RAW

As noted earlier today, the dark match after last night’s SmackDown went off the air saw WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) pick up a victory over Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). It looks as though the crossovers between RAW and SmackDown going into...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Rikishi Dropped His Top 5 WWE Wrestlers Of All-Time, And His List Is Really Interesting

Ask two wrestling fans for their all-time best lists, and the chances of getting identical ones are basically zero. That’s because everyone places different levels of importance on things like mic work, in-ring ability and actually winning matches. Does it matter if someone was never the top draw? How much should longevity count versus an amazing peak? Is there a particular era that’s more important? There’s just so much to consider.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Thinks Ronda Rousey “Didn’t Understand The Business” Initially

One person who created a close bond with Ronda Rousey upon her debut in WWE was the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Not only did Angle assist Rousey in preparing for her first match, but the two also teamed together at WrestleMania to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Very Ready For The Masters

The Masters are less than two weeks away. The 2022 edition of the legendary major golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 7. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 10. Is Tiger Woods going to play? What will the field be like without Phil Mickelson, who is...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out On The Differences Between AEW and WWE

During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey

A new rumor that appeared online this weekend caught the attention of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, as it claimed she had heat with a certain top WWE star. “Bliss reportedly disliked Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries,” it stated. “The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – WrestleMania Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline And Brock Lesnar, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
WWE
hypebeast.com

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H Officially Announces His Retirement

After 25 years of wrestling for the WWE, professional wrestling icon Triple H has officially announced his retirement from the ring. During a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith‘s “Stephen A’s World” for ESPN‘s First Take, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley “Triple H,” revealed that he will never wrestle again. The 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer noted that he experienced health issues back in September. Receiving a procedure for what has been discovered to be a genetic heart issue that caused heart failure, Triple H now has a defibrillator in his chest.
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker On Scott Hall’s Passing, Hall’s Legacy In Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker discussed Scott Hall’s passing and Hall’s legacy in pro wrestling, learning from Hall early in his career, and much more. Here’s what Taker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):. The Undertaker on Scott Hall’s passing and Hall’s legacy...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To Raw

WrestleMania 38 is less than a week away, and there’s only one more episode of Raw to go before the Show of Shows. You never know who might show up during WrestleMania season and PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Lashley is expected to return during next week’s episode of Raw in Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw To Feature Several Guest Stars

It’s that time of year. We are less than a week away from WrestleMania 38 and the biggest WWE event of the year. The show is mostly set and we know who we should and shouldn’t expect for the card. Now that things are set, it is time to hype everything up as well as possible, and WWE seems to have a plan to do that next week, even if it means breaking some rules in the process.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy