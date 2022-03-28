Gov. DeSantis to speak at Spring Hill school
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a press conference at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill Monday afternoon.
He will be joined by outgoing Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.DeSantis signs bill setting school board term limits
The press conference us expected to start at 12:30.
