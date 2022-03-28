ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Gov. DeSantis to speak at Spring Hill school

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xD1Kq_0es1WAXZ00

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a press conference at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill Monday afternoon.

He will be joined by outgoing Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

DeSantis signs bill setting school board term limits

The press conference us expected to start at 12:30.

You can watch it live here, on WFLA’s Facebook and on the WFLA app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Related
The Florida Times-Union

Gov. Ron DeSantis stops at Florida elementary school to promote increased teacher salaries

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran toured the state Monday to promote initiatives they say will help recruit and retain teachers.  Monday afternoon, DeSantis addressed reporters from the front of a colorful classroom at Fleming Island Elementary School in Orange Park to announce he would approve a line in the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Spring Hill, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Spring Hill, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#House#Nexstar Media Inc
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy