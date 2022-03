Ferris State University announced Thursday that they have received $101,058 grant for their Early Learning Center from the Michigan Department of Education. According to a press release sent by Ferris State University, Early Learning Center manager Lori Johnson says the Child Care Sustainability Grant allows them to reward workers who found themselves in unique roles as the COVID-19 pandemic brought them to remote operations for 2020 from March to Aug.

GRANT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO