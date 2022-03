The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the semifinals of The Basketball Classic 2022 at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State is 21-13 overall and 13-4 at home, while the Thunderbirds are 23-11 overall and 8-7 on the road. Southern Utah has only won two of its last 20 games against a team from the Mountain West.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO