ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart quietly yanks cigarettes from some stores

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The Marlboro Man is missing from some Walmart stores — and tobacco stocks are swooning as a result.

The retail giant has quietly pulled cigarettes from its shelves at some stores in Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico, with chief executive Doug McMillon advancing his mission to get rid of tobacco products as Walmart increases its investment in healthcare services.

Tobacco stocks immediately reacted, with shares of Altria Group down 3.5%, British American Tobacco down 1.6% and Phillip Morris International down 2.2% on Monday morning.

It’s not clear why stores in those states in particular were targeted for having their cigs removed or how many stores are affected. A source close to the matter says it’s a store-by-store decision. And not everyone at the Bentonville, Ark. retailer agrees with McMillon’s stance.

Some top Walmart executives say that Walmart is in the business of selling products its customers want – not limiting their choices, even if they have bad health consequences, according to the report.

Target stopped selling cigarettes in 1996 while CVS Health Corp. stopped in 2014, arguing that the tobacco didn’t jibe with its goals as a heathcare provider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uciLv_0es1VerS00
Walmart stopped selling e-cigarettes and vaping products in 2019.Universal Images Group via Getty

Walmart considered exiting cigarette sales after CVS’s announcement but decided that selling them was in “keeping with the retailer’s brand as serving the mass market,” according to a 2019 New York Times report.

But the company did yank e-cigarettes and vaping products from its shelves at in 2019 and it raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21 from 18.

McMillon reportedly has been quietly advocating for getting rid of all tobacco products, according to Journal report. And in 2018, many Sam’s Club stores – Walmart’s warehouse chain – stopped selling tobacco products.

Still, after years of decline, cigarette sales rose during the pandemic.

Walmart has also installed more self-check out stations over the past couple of years, making it more problematic for store employees to retrieve cigarettes from behind locked counters for those customers who are using self-checkout, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqddR_0es1VerS00 Cigarette sales rose during the pandemic after years of decline.Bloomberg via Getty Images

The company said it is using the space “more efficiently” in the stores where it has removed cigarettes, according to The Journal.

On the removal of smokes from certain stores, a Walmart spokeswoman said: “We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business. As a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores.”

Comments / 10

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Tobacco Products#British American Tobacco#Altria Group#The Marlboro Man#Cvs Health Corp#Universal Images Group#Getty Walmart
Mashed

Walmart Is Suing BJ's. Here's Why

It's a modern day clash of the titans between Walmart and warehouse store BJ's, but they're not duking it out over toilet paper suppliers or employee defection. Instead, the issue at hand is technology. First, it's important to know that Sam's Club is a subsidiary of Walmart. As a wholesale...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2022

Snopes disputed recent rumors, yet word of Costco closings are still widespread. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy