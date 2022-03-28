ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Arrest made in Moultrie double homicide and feticide

By WTXL Digital Staff
 1 day ago
Eldriquez Silas of Moultrie has been charged with the murder of Charles Butt, Ja'Mya McIntosh and McIntosh's unborn child.

Along with the murder charges, Silas is also being charged with one count of home invasion and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the murder occurred on March 18, 2022 at Art Center Apartments. Butt and McIntosh were found shot to death inside their apartment.

Silas was identified as someone who recently visited the apartment and an investigation led to Silas' March 25 arrest, according to police reports. He has been booked into Colquitt County jail.

A spokesperson for the GBI stated that this is still an active investigation.

"This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-890-5449. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app."

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

