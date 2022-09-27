ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Yankees schedule, TV info

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iEzt_0es1VVrn00

The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team reaching the World Series. Sportsnaut provides the latest game picks, record predictions, and an overview of the Yankees roster in 2022.

Bookmark this page for updates on the New York Yankees schedule, including scores, this season.

New York Yankees schedule today: Sept. 27

Game: Time (ET): TV Info
@ Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN
  • Over/Under: 7.5 runs
  • Moneyline: Yankees -110
  • Spread: Yankees -1.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

The New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays today. Today’s Yankees vs Red Sox game is at 7:07 PM ET, broadcasted on the YES Network. Jameson Taillon is on the mound for New York, squaring off against Blue Jays’ starter Jose Berrios.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

What channel is the Yankees game on?

The next Yankees game will be broadcasted on YES Network.

New York Yankees schedule: September 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yq6Qu_0es1VVrn00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees schedule – September

Here is the New York Yankees schedule for September.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) TV INFO
Mon, Sep. 26 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES
Tues, Sep. 27 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES
Wed, Sep. 28 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES
Fri, Sep. 30 vs Orioles 7:05 PM YES

Related: 2022 MLB predictions

New York Yankees record prediction: 90-72

New York Yankees scores

Date – Opponent – Record Score
April 8 – Boston Red Sox – (1-0) NYY 6, BOS 5 (11)
April 9 – Boston Red Sox – (2-0) NYY 4, BOS 2
April 10 – Boston Red Sox – (2-1) BOS 4, NYY 3
April 11 – Toronto Blue Jays – ( 2-2) TOR 3, NYY 0
April 12 – Toronto Blue Jays – (3-2) NYY 4, TOR 0
April 13 – Toronto Blue Jays – (3-3) TOR 6, NYY 4
April 14 – Toronto Blue Jays – (4-3) NYY 3, TOR 0
April 15 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (4-4) BAL 2, NYY 1 (11)
April 16 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (5-4) NYY 5, BAL 2
April 17 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (5-5) BAL 5, NYY 0
April 19 – @ Detroit Tigers – (6-5) NYY 4, DET 2
April 20 – @ Detroit Tigers – (7-5) NYY 5, DET 3
April 21 – @ Detroit Tigers – (7-6) DET 3, NYY 0
April 22 – Cleveland Guardians – (8-6) NYY 4, CLE 1
April 23 – Cleveland Guardians – (9-6) NYY 5, CLE 4
April 24 – Cleveland Guardians – (10-6) NYY 10, CLE 2
April 26 – Baltimore Orioles – (11-6) NYY 12, BAL 8
April 27 – Baltimore Orioles – (12-6) NYY 5, BAL 2
April 28 – Baltimore Orioles – (13-6) NYY 10, BAL 5
April 29 – @ Kansas City Royals (14-6) NYY 12, KC 2
April 30 – @ Kansas City Royals – (15-6) NYY 3, KC 0
May 1 – @ Kansas City Royals – (16-6) NYY 6, KC 4
May 2 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (17-6) NYY 3, TOR 2
May 3 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (18-6) NYY 9, TOR 1
May 4 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (18-7) TOR 2, NYY 1
May 8 – vs Texas Rangers – (19-7) NYY 2, TEX 1
May 8 – vs Texas Rangers – (19-8) TEX 4, NYY 2
May 9 – vs Texas Rangers – (20-8) NYY 1, TEX 0
May 10 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (21-8) NYY 6, TOR 5
May 11 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – ( 22-8) NYY 5, TOR 3
May 12 – @ Chicago White Sox – (23-8) NYY 15, CWS 7
May 13 – @ Chicago White Sox – (24-8) NYY 10, CWS 4
May 14 – @ Chicago White Sox – (24-9) CWS 3, NYY 2
May 15 – @ Chicago White Sox – (25-9) NYY 5, CWS 1
May 16 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (26-9) NYY 6, BAL 2
May 17 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (27-9) NYY 5, BAL 4
May 18 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (28-9) NYY 3, BAL 2
May 19 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (28-10) BAL 9, NYY 6
May 21 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-10) NYY 7, CWS 5
May 22 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-11) CWS 3, NYY 1
May 22 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-1 2) CWS 5, NYY 0
May 23 – vs Baltimore Orioles – (29-1 3) BAL 6, NYY 4
May 24 – vs Baltimore Orioles – (30-1 3) NYY 7, BAL 6
May 25 vs Baltimore Orioles – (31-13) NYY 2, BAL 0
May 26 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (32-13) NYY 7, TB 2
May 27 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-13) NYY 2, TB 0
May 28 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-14) TB 3, NYY 1
May 29 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-15) TB 4, NYY 2
May 31 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (34-15) NYY 9, LAA 1
June 2 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (35-15) NYY 6. LAA 1
June 2 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (36-15) NYY 2, LAA 1
June 3 – vs Detroit Tigers – (37-15) NYY 13, DET 0
June 4 – vs Detroit Tigers – (38-15) NYY 3, DET 0
June 5 – vs Detroit Tigers – (39-15) NYY 5, DET 4
June 7 – @ Minnesota Twins – (40-15) NYY 10, MIN 4
June 8 – @ Minnesota Twins – (40-16) MIN 8, NYY 1
June 9 – @ Minnesota Twins – (41-16) NYY 10, MIN 7
June 10 – vs Chicago Cubs – (42-16) NYY 2, CHC 1
June 11 – vs Chicago Cubs – (43-16) NYY 8, CHC 0
June 12 – vs Chicago Cubs – (44-16) NYY 18, CHC 4
June 14 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (45-16 ) NYY 2, TB 0
June 15 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (46-16 ) NYY 4, TB 3
June 16 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (47-16 ) NYY 2, TB 1
June 17 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (48-16) NYY 12, TOR 3
June 18 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (49-16) NYY 4, TOR 0
June 19 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (49-17) TOR 10, NYY 9
June 20 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (50-17) NYY 4, TB 2
June 21 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (50-18) TB 5, NYY 4
June 22 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (51-18) NYY 5, TB 4
June 23 – vs Houston Astros – (52-18) NYY 7, HOU 6
June 24 – vs Houston Astros – (52-19) HOU 3, NYY 1
June 25 – vs Houston Astros – (52-20) HOU 3, NYY 0
June 26 – vs Houston Astros – (53-20) NYY 6, HOU 3 (10)
June 27 – vs Oakland A’s – (54-20) NYY 9, OAK 5
June 28 – vs Oakland A’s – (55-20) NYY 2, OAK 1
June 29 – vs Oakland A’s – (56-20) NYY 5, OAK 3
June 30 – @ Houston Astros – (56-21) HOU 2, NYY 1
July 2 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (57-21) NYY 13, CLE 4
July 2 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (58-21) NYY 6, CLE 1
July 3 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (58-22) CLE 2, NYY 0
July 5 – @ Pittsburgh Pirates – (58-23) PIT 5, NYY 2
July 6 – @ Pittsburgh Pirates – (59-23) NYY 16, PIT 0
July 7 – @ Boston Red Sox – (60-23) NYY 6, BOS 5
July 8 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-23) NYY 12, BOS 5
July 9 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-24) BOS 6, NYY 5
July 10 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-25) BOS 11, NYY 6
July 12 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (61-26) CIN 4, NYY 3
July 13 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (62-26) NYY 7, CIN 6 (10)
July 14 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (62-27) CIN 7, NYY 6 (10)
July 15 – vs Boston Red Sox – (62-28) BOS 5, NYY 4 (11)
July 16 – vs Boston Red Sox – (63-28) NYY 14, BOS 1
July 17 – vs Boston Red Sox – (64-28) NYY 13, BOS 2
July 21 @ Houston Astros – (64-29) HOU 3, NYY 2
July 21 @ Houston Astros – (64-30) HOU 7, NYY 5
July 22 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (65-30) NYY 7, BAL 6
July 23 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (65-31) BAL 6, NYY 3
July 24 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (66-31) NYY 6, BAL 0
July 26 – @ New York Mets – (66-32) NYM 6, NYY 3
July 27 – @ New York Mets – (66-33) NYM 3, NYY 2
July 28 – vs Kansas City Royals – (67-33) NYY 1, KC 0
July 29 – vs Kansas City Royals – (68-33) NYY 11, KC 5
July 30 – vs Kansas City Royals – (69-33) NYY 8, KC 2
July 31 – vs Kansas City Royals – (69-34) KC 8, NYY 6
Aug. 1 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-34) NYY 7, SEA 2
Aug. 2 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-35) SEA 8, NYY 6
Aug. 3 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-36) SEA 7, NYY 3
Aug. 5 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-37) STL 4, NYY 3
Aug. 6 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-38) STL 1, NYY 0
Aug. 7 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-39) STL 12, NYY 9
Aug. 8 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-39) NYY 9, SEA 4
Aug. 9 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-40) SEA 1, NYY 0 (13)
Aug. 10 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-41) SEA 4, NYY 3
Aug. 12 – @ Boston Red Sox – (71-42) BOS 3, NYY 2 (10)
Aug. 13 – @ Boston Red Sox – (72-42) NYY 3, BOS 2
Aug. 14 – @ Boston Red Sox – (72-43) BOS 3, NYY 0
Aug. 15 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (72-44) TB 4, NYY 0
Aug. 16 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (72-45) TB 3, NYY 1
Aug. 17 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (73-45) NYY 8, TB 7 (10)
Aug. 18 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-46) TOR 9, NYY 2
Aug. 19 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-47) TOR 4, NYY 0
Aug. 20 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-48) TOR 5, NYY 2
Aug. 21 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (74-48) NYY 4, TOR 2
Aug 22 – vs New York Mets – (75-48) NYY 4, NYM 2
Aug 23 – vs New York Mets – (76-48) NYY 4, NYM 2
Aug. 25 – @ Oakland Athletics – (77-48) NYY 13, OAK 4
Aug. 26 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-48) NYY 3, OAK 2
Aug. 27 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-49) OAK 3, NYY 2
Aug. 28 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-50) OAK 4, NYY 1
Aug. 29 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (78-51) LAA 4, NYY 3
Aug. 30 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (79-51) NYY 7, LAA 4
Aug. 31 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (79-52) LAA 3, NYY 2
Sept. 2 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (79-53) TB 9, NYY 0
Sept. 3 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (79-54) TB 2, NYY 1
Sep. 4 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (80-54) NYY 2, TB 1
Sep. 5 – vs Minnesota Twins – (81-54) NYY 5, MIN 2
Sep. 7 – vs Minnesota Twins – (82-54) NYY 5, MIN 4 (12)
Sep. 7 – vs Minnesota Twins – (83-54) NYY 7, MIN 1
Sep. 8 – vs Minnesota Twins – (83-55) MIN 4, NYY 3
Sep. 9 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (83-56) TB 4, NYY 2
Sep. 10 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (84-56) NYY 10, TB 3
Sep. 11 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (85-56) NYY 10, TB 4
Sep. 13 – @ Boston Red Sox – (86-56) NYY 7, BOS 6
Sep. 14 – @ Boston Red Sox – (87-56) NYY 5, BOS 3
Sep. 16 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (87-57) MIL 7, NYY 6
Sep. 17 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (87-58) MIL 4, NYY 1
Sep. 18 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (88-58) NYY 12, MIL 8
Sep. 20 – vs Pittsburgh Pirates – (89-58) NYY 9, PIT 8
Sep. 21 – vs Pittsburgh Pirates – (90-58) NYY 14, PIT 2
Sep. 22 – vs Boston Red Sox – (91-58) NYY 5, BOS 4
Sep. 23 – vs Boston Red Sox – (92-58) NYY 5, BOS 4
Sep. 24 – vs Boston Red Sox – (93-58) NYY 7, BOS 5
Sep. 25 – vs Boston Red Sox – (94-58) NYY 2, BOS 0 (6)
Sep. 26 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – )94-59) TOR 3, NYY 2 (10)

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Related
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch , the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Mvp#The New York Yankees#Nesn Over Under#Moneyline Yankees 110#Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#Blue Jays#Mvp#Orioles#Recor
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
NASCAR
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy