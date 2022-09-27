New York Yankees schedule, TV info

The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team reaching the World Series. Sportsnaut provides the latest game picks, record predictions, and an overview of the Yankees roster in 2022.

Bookmark this page for updates on the New York Yankees schedule, including scores, this season.

New York Yankees schedule today: Sept. 27

Game: Time (ET): TV Info @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN

Over/Under: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Moneyline: Yankees -110

Yankees -110 Spread: Yankees -1.5

Yankees -1.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

The New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays today. Today’s Yankees vs Red Sox game is at 7:07 PM ET, broadcasted on the YES Network. Jameson Taillon is on the mound for New York, squaring off against Blue Jays’ starter Jose Berrios.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

What channel is the Yankees game on?

The next Yankees game will be broadcasted on YES Network.

New York Yankees schedule: September 2022

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees schedule – September

Here is the New York Yankees schedule for September.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) TV INFO Mon, Sep. 26 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES Tues, Sep. 27 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES Wed, Sep. 28 vs Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES Fri, Sep. 30 vs Orioles 7:05 PM YES

Related: 2022 MLB predictions

New York Yankees record prediction: 90-72

New York Yankees scores

Date – Opponent – Record Score April 8 – Boston Red Sox – (1-0) NYY 6, BOS 5 (11) April 9 – Boston Red Sox – (2-0) NYY 4, BOS 2 April 10 – Boston Red Sox – (2-1) BOS 4, NYY 3 April 11 – Toronto Blue Jays – ( 2-2) TOR 3, NYY 0 April 12 – Toronto Blue Jays – (3-2) NYY 4, TOR 0 April 13 – Toronto Blue Jays – (3-3) TOR 6, NYY 4 April 14 – Toronto Blue Jays – (4-3) NYY 3, TOR 0 April 15 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (4-4) BAL 2, NYY 1 (11) April 16 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (5-4) NYY 5, BAL 2 April 17 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (5-5) BAL 5, NYY 0 April 19 – @ Detroit Tigers – (6-5) NYY 4, DET 2 April 20 – @ Detroit Tigers – (7-5) NYY 5, DET 3 April 21 – @ Detroit Tigers – (7-6) DET 3, NYY 0 April 22 – Cleveland Guardians – (8-6) NYY 4, CLE 1 April 23 – Cleveland Guardians – (9-6) NYY 5, CLE 4 April 24 – Cleveland Guardians – (10-6) NYY 10, CLE 2 April 26 – Baltimore Orioles – (11-6) NYY 12, BAL 8 April 27 – Baltimore Orioles – (12-6) NYY 5, BAL 2 April 28 – Baltimore Orioles – (13-6) NYY 10, BAL 5 April 29 – @ Kansas City Royals (14-6) NYY 12, KC 2 April 30 – @ Kansas City Royals – (15-6) NYY 3, KC 0 May 1 – @ Kansas City Royals – (16-6) NYY 6, KC 4 May 2 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (17-6) NYY 3, TOR 2 May 3 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (18-6) NYY 9, TOR 1 May 4 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (18-7) TOR 2, NYY 1 May 8 – vs Texas Rangers – (19-7) NYY 2, TEX 1 May 8 – vs Texas Rangers – (19-8) TEX 4, NYY 2 May 9 – vs Texas Rangers – (20-8) NYY 1, TEX 0 May 10 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (21-8) NYY 6, TOR 5 May 11 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – ( 22-8) NYY 5, TOR 3 May 12 – @ Chicago White Sox – (23-8) NYY 15, CWS 7 May 13 – @ Chicago White Sox – (24-8) NYY 10, CWS 4 May 14 – @ Chicago White Sox – (24-9) CWS 3, NYY 2 May 15 – @ Chicago White Sox – (25-9) NYY 5, CWS 1 May 16 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (26-9) NYY 6, BAL 2 May 17 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (27-9) NYY 5, BAL 4 May 18 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (28-9) NYY 3, BAL 2 May 19 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (28-10) BAL 9, NYY 6 May 21 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-10) NYY 7, CWS 5 May 22 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-11) CWS 3, NYY 1 May 22 – vs Chicago White Sox – (29-1 2) CWS 5, NYY 0 May 23 – vs Baltimore Orioles – (29-1 3) BAL 6, NYY 4 May 24 – vs Baltimore Orioles – (30-1 3) NYY 7, BAL 6 May 25 vs Baltimore Orioles – (31-13) NYY 2, BAL 0 May 26 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (32-13) NYY 7, TB 2 May 27 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-13) NYY 2, TB 0 May 28 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-14) TB 3, NYY 1 May 29 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (33-15) TB 4, NYY 2 May 31 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (34-15) NYY 9, LAA 1 June 2 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (35-15) NYY 6. LAA 1 June 2 – vs Los Angeles Angels – (36-15) NYY 2, LAA 1 June 3 – vs Detroit Tigers – (37-15) NYY 13, DET 0 June 4 – vs Detroit Tigers – (38-15) NYY 3, DET 0 June 5 – vs Detroit Tigers – (39-15) NYY 5, DET 4 June 7 – @ Minnesota Twins – (40-15) NYY 10, MIN 4 June 8 – @ Minnesota Twins – (40-16) MIN 8, NYY 1 June 9 – @ Minnesota Twins – (41-16) NYY 10, MIN 7 June 10 – vs Chicago Cubs – (42-16) NYY 2, CHC 1 June 11 – vs Chicago Cubs – (43-16) NYY 8, CHC 0 June 12 – vs Chicago Cubs – (44-16) NYY 18, CHC 4 June 14 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (45-16 ) NYY 2, TB 0 June 15 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (46-16 ) NYY 4, TB 3 June 16 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (47-16 ) NYY 2, TB 1 June 17 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (48-16) NYY 12, TOR 3 June 18 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (49-16) NYY 4, TOR 0 June 19 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – (49-17) TOR 10, NYY 9 June 20 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (50-17) NYY 4, TB 2 June 21 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (50-18) TB 5, NYY 4 June 22 –@ Tampa Bay Rays – (51-18) NYY 5, TB 4 June 23 – vs Houston Astros – (52-18) NYY 7, HOU 6 June 24 – vs Houston Astros – (52-19) HOU 3, NYY 1 June 25 – vs Houston Astros – (52-20) HOU 3, NYY 0 June 26 – vs Houston Astros – (53-20) NYY 6, HOU 3 (10) June 27 – vs Oakland A’s – (54-20) NYY 9, OAK 5 June 28 – vs Oakland A’s – (55-20) NYY 2, OAK 1 June 29 – vs Oakland A’s – (56-20) NYY 5, OAK 3 June 30 – @ Houston Astros – (56-21) HOU 2, NYY 1 July 2 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (57-21) NYY 13, CLE 4 July 2 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (58-21) NYY 6, CLE 1 July 3 – @ Cleveland Guardians – (58-22) CLE 2, NYY 0 July 5 – @ Pittsburgh Pirates – (58-23) PIT 5, NYY 2 July 6 – @ Pittsburgh Pirates – (59-23) NYY 16, PIT 0 July 7 – @ Boston Red Sox – (60-23) NYY 6, BOS 5 July 8 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-23) NYY 12, BOS 5 July 9 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-24) BOS 6, NYY 5 July 10 – @ Boston Red Sox – (61-25) BOS 11, NYY 6 July 12 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (61-26) CIN 4, NYY 3 July 13 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (62-26) NYY 7, CIN 6 (10) July 14 – vs Cincinnati Reds – (62-27) CIN 7, NYY 6 (10) July 15 – vs Boston Red Sox – (62-28) BOS 5, NYY 4 (11) July 16 – vs Boston Red Sox – (63-28) NYY 14, BOS 1 July 17 – vs Boston Red Sox – (64-28) NYY 13, BOS 2 July 21 @ Houston Astros – (64-29) HOU 3, NYY 2 July 21 @ Houston Astros – (64-30) HOU 7, NYY 5 July 22 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (65-30) NYY 7, BAL 6 July 23 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (65-31) BAL 6, NYY 3 July 24 – @ Baltimore Orioles – (66-31) NYY 6, BAL 0 July 26 – @ New York Mets – (66-32) NYM 6, NYY 3 July 27 – @ New York Mets – (66-33) NYM 3, NYY 2 July 28 – vs Kansas City Royals – (67-33) NYY 1, KC 0 July 29 – vs Kansas City Royals – (68-33) NYY 11, KC 5 July 30 – vs Kansas City Royals – (69-33) NYY 8, KC 2 July 31 – vs Kansas City Royals – (69-34) KC 8, NYY 6 Aug. 1 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-34) NYY 7, SEA 2 Aug. 2 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-35) SEA 8, NYY 6 Aug. 3 – vs Seattle Mariners – (70-36) SEA 7, NYY 3 Aug. 5 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-37) STL 4, NYY 3 Aug. 6 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-38) STL 1, NYY 0 Aug. 7 – @ St. Louis Cardinals – (70-39) STL 12, NYY 9 Aug. 8 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-39) NYY 9, SEA 4 Aug. 9 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-40) SEA 1, NYY 0 (13) Aug. 10 – @ Seattle Mariners – (71-41) SEA 4, NYY 3 Aug. 12 – @ Boston Red Sox – (71-42) BOS 3, NYY 2 (10) Aug. 13 – @ Boston Red Sox – (72-42) NYY 3, BOS 2 Aug. 14 – @ Boston Red Sox – (72-43) BOS 3, NYY 0 Aug. 15 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (72-44) TB 4, NYY 0 Aug. 16 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (72-45) TB 3, NYY 1 Aug. 17 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (73-45) NYY 8, TB 7 (10) Aug. 18 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-46) TOR 9, NYY 2 Aug. 19 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-47) TOR 4, NYY 0 Aug. 20 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (73-48) TOR 5, NYY 2 Aug. 21 – vs Toronto Blue Jays – (74-48) NYY 4, TOR 2 Aug 22 – vs New York Mets – (75-48) NYY 4, NYM 2 Aug 23 – vs New York Mets – (76-48) NYY 4, NYM 2 Aug. 25 – @ Oakland Athletics – (77-48) NYY 13, OAK 4 Aug. 26 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-48) NYY 3, OAK 2 Aug. 27 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-49) OAK 3, NYY 2 Aug. 28 – @ Oakland Athletics – (78-50) OAK 4, NYY 1 Aug. 29 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (78-51) LAA 4, NYY 3 Aug. 30 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (79-51) NYY 7, LAA 4 Aug. 31 – @ Los Angeles Angels – (79-52) LAA 3, NYY 2 Sept. 2 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (79-53) TB 9, NYY 0 Sept. 3 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (79-54) TB 2, NYY 1 Sep. 4 – @ Tampa Bay Rays – (80-54) NYY 2, TB 1 Sep. 5 – vs Minnesota Twins – (81-54) NYY 5, MIN 2 Sep. 7 – vs Minnesota Twins – (82-54) NYY 5, MIN 4 (12) Sep. 7 – vs Minnesota Twins – (83-54) NYY 7, MIN 1 Sep. 8 – vs Minnesota Twins – (83-55) MIN 4, NYY 3 Sep. 9 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (83-56) TB 4, NYY 2 Sep. 10 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (84-56) NYY 10, TB 3 Sep. 11 – vs Tampa Bay Rays – (85-56) NYY 10, TB 4 Sep. 13 – @ Boston Red Sox – (86-56) NYY 7, BOS 6 Sep. 14 – @ Boston Red Sox – (87-56) NYY 5, BOS 3 Sep. 16 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (87-57) MIL 7, NYY 6 Sep. 17 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (87-58) MIL 4, NYY 1 Sep. 18 – @ Milwaukee Brewers – (88-58) NYY 12, MIL 8 Sep. 20 – vs Pittsburgh Pirates – (89-58) NYY 9, PIT 8 Sep. 21 – vs Pittsburgh Pirates – (90-58) NYY 14, PIT 2 Sep. 22 – vs Boston Red Sox – (91-58) NYY 5, BOS 4 Sep. 23 – vs Boston Red Sox – (92-58) NYY 5, BOS 4 Sep. 24 – vs Boston Red Sox – (93-58) NYY 7, BOS 5 Sep. 25 – vs Boston Red Sox – (94-58) NYY 2, BOS 0 (6) Sep. 26 – @ Toronto Blue Jays – )94-59) TOR 3, NYY 2 (10)

More must-reads: