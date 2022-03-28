New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team reaching the World Series. Sportsnaut provides the latest game picks, record predictions and an overview of the Yankees roster in 2022.

Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Yankees schedule, including scores, this season.

New York Yankees schedule today: April 7

Game: Time (EST): TV Info Probable Pitchers vs Boston Red Sox 1:05 PM YES Network, MLB TV Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole

Over/Under: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Spread: TBD

TBD Sportsnaut prediction: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

The MLB lockout forced Opening Day 2022 to be pushed back from March 31 to April 7. Fortunately, Yankee Stadium will host the first of the MLB games today , with the Yankees and Red Sox facing off.

New York Yankees roster: 2022 Yankees lineup, rotation

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the projected everyday New York Yankees lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Yankees schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.

New York Yankees lineup

1. Anthony Rizzo – 1B

2. Aaron Judge – RF

3. Joey Gallo – LF

4. Giancarlo Stanton – DH

5. Josh Donaldson – 3B

6. Aaron Hicks – CF

7. Gleyber Torres/DJ LeMahieu – 2B

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa – SS

9. Kyle Higashiola/Ben Rortvedt – C

The Yankees lineup will look different daily depending on the pitching matchup and who is swinging a hot bat. DJ LeMahieu will see time at multiple spots and manager Aaron Boone already said Donaldson will be among the mix of leadoff hitters.

New York Yankees rotation

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Jordan Montgomery

3. Luis Severino

4. Jameson Taillon

5. Néstor Cortes Jr.

The 2022 Yankees rotation will be a lot stronger than the pitching staff a year prior. Luis Severino is back as a starter, fully recovered from Tommy John surgery with his velocity approaching normal levels . There are some durability concerns with Severino, Tailloin and Montgomery, but there is plenty of pitching depth. Domingo Germán (shoulder) likely returns in June and the Yankees have Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia waiting in the wings.

New York Yankees bullpen

Closer: Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman Setup: Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green

Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green Relievers: Albert Abreu, Clay Holmes, Joely Rodriguez, Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge

New York Yankees stats – 2021 stat leaders

New York hitting stats:

Batting Average: .287 – Aaron Judge

.287 – Aaron Judge Home Runs: 39 – Aaron Judge

39 – Aaron Judge RBI: 98 – Aaron Judge

98 – Aaron Judge Runs Scored: 89 – Aaron Judge

89 – Aaron Judge Hits: 160 – DJ LeMahieu

160 – DJ LeMahieu Stolen Bases: 17 – Tyler Wade

17 – Tyler Wade FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement : 5.5 – Aaron Judge

Boston Red Sox pitching stats

Innings Pitched: 181.1 – Gerrit Cole

181.1 – Gerrit Cole ERA: .217 – Jonathan Loásiga

.217 – Jonathan Loásiga Quality Starts: 18 – Gerrit Cole

18 – Gerrit Cole Wins: 16 – Gerrit Cole

16 – Gerrit Cole Saves : 30 – Aroldis Chapman

: 30 – Aroldis Chapman Strikeouts: 243 – Gerrit Cole

243 – Gerrit Cole Wins Above Replacement: 5.3 – Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees schedule: April 2022

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2022 New York Yankees schedule for April.

Date: Opponent: Time: (EST) Thu, April 7 vs Red Sox 1:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sat, April 9 vs Red Sox 4:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sun, April 10 vs Red Sox 7:00 PM ESPN Mon, April 11 vs Blue Jays 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Tues, April 12 vs Blue Jays 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Wed, April 13 vs Blue Jays 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Thur, April 14 vs Blue Jays 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Fri, April 15 @ Orioles 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sat, April 16 @ Orioles 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sun, April 17 @ Orioles 1:05 PM YES, MLB TV Tue, April 19 @ Tigers 6:40 PM YES, MLB TV Wed, April 20 @ Tigers 6:40 PM YES, MLB TV Thur, April 21 @ Tigers 1:10 PM YES, MLB TV Fri, April 22 vs Guardians 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sat, April 23 vs Guardians 1:05 PM YES, MLB TV Sun, April 24 vs Guardians 1:35 PM YES, MLB TV Tue, April 26 vs Orioles 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Wed, April 27 vs Orioles 7:05 PM YES, MLB TV Thur, April 28 vs Orioles 1:05 PM YES, MLB TV Fri, April 29 @ Royals 8:10 PM YES, MLB TV Sat, April 30 @ Royals 7:10 PM YES, MLB TV

New York Yankees record prediction: 90-72

