4 Killed After Sports Car Driver Crashes Through Homeless Encampment

Photo: Getty Images

Four people were killed after the driver of a sports car crashed into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon on Sunday (March 27).

The Salem Police Department confirmed Enrique Rodriguez Jr. , 24, the driver and only person in the vehicle at the time, was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter; six counts of reckless endangerment; one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in a news release shared on Sunday.

The department's preliminary investigation shows the two-door sports coupe Rodriguez was driving left the roadway and crashed into an unsheltered encampment, pinning two individuals beneath the vehicle.

In total, six people experienced injuries related to the crash including two pronounced dead at the scene and four transported to Salem Health for life-threatening injuries, among them two that were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodriguez was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries before being charged in relation to the crash.

Salem Police said it the exact number of individuals and tents at the encampment has yet to be determined.

Several other uninjured campers were aided by police and provided shelter assistance, including three that were taken to a local motel.

Rodriguez is currently being held at the Marion County Jail, according to police.