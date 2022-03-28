ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

WATCH: Cyclist Narrowly Avoids Getting Crushed By Two Colliding Cars

By Bill Galluccio
 1 day ago

Shocking video captured the dramatic moment when a cyclist narrowly avoided getting crushed by two cars . The accident occurred in downtown San Jose when a Porshe SUV ran a red light and slammed into a silver car in the middle of the intersection.

The cyclists, who ran the red light in the opposite direction, somehow managed to swerve out of the way as both cars spun out of control and knocked over the street light.

Miraculously, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Officials identified the driver of the Porsche as 53-year-old Carlos Bryand and said he had fled from a police officer who tried to pull him over for speeding. He was taken into custody , but authorities did say what charges he was facing.

Danny Rey 's security cameras captured the accident, and he shared the video with KGO . He said that the intersection is dangerous and that drivers speed through his neighborhood all the time. He said he installed the security cameras after a previous bike accident left his brother seriously injured.

"There's a lot of kids, there's an elementary, a junior high, and a high school, and they all walk through here," Rey told the news station. "I knew this was going to happen because of all the speeding, all the running red lights, and the accidents that have been happening."

NBC Bay Area

Watch: Attempted Gas Theft Caught on Video

Skyrocketing gas prices have some people taking desperate measures to fill up their tanks. One East Bay man came face-to-face with someone in a shopping center parking lot trying to steal his gas in an incident caught on video that has since gone viral on social media. San Ramon resident...
SAN RAMON, CA
