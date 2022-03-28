ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diddy Claims Will Smith and Chris Rock Settled Feud After Oscars Slap: ‘They’re Brothers’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiubP_0es1V9mI00

Click here to read the full article.

Diddy told Page Six that Will Smith and Chris Rock settled their feud after an altercation at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category (the comedian said he could not wait to see Pinkett Smith star in “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to the 1997 film where Demi Moore appears with a shaved head), which resulted in Smith taking to the stage to slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

“That’s not a problem,” Diddy told Page Six , referencing Smith and Rock’s feud. “That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Diddy was the presenter who appeared on the Oscar telecast right after the altercation between Smith and Rock. Diddy took the stage to introduce the Oscars ’ celebration of the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” and addressed the situation that had just played out.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family,” Diddy said on stage. “Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

Smith was spotted after the ceremony at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party dancing with his Oscar statue in hand. Smith was given the Academy Award for best actor thanks to his performance in “King Richard.” As reported by Variety: “The DJ played a medley of Smith’s biggest ’90s hits while the actor sang along to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and ‘Miami.’ He shimmied in the middle of a mosh pit of his fans at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, swinging his gold statue in the air.”

Variety ‘s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin asked Will Smith how he was doing after the slap and his Oscar win, to which the actor replied, “It’s all love.”

During his best actor acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his behavior. Smith did not apologize to Rock during the speech. The Academy issued its own statement following the ceremony in which it said it “does not condone violence of any form.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Daily Mail

Bradley Cooper responds to Will Smith calling him 'so beautiful' at the National Board of Review Awards: 'I'm not gonna forget that, Will'

Many of the brightest stars in Hollywood headed out for a night in New York City, honoring some of the best films of the year at the National Board of Review Awards. Will Smith was honored for playing Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, and during his speech about the dreams of every parent, turned his attention to Bradley Cooper, who he called, 'so beautiful.'
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, From Jokes to Somber Messages

Click here to read the full article. In a moment that will forever define the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage after Chris Rock improvised a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and smacked him in the face. While the joke — which poked fun at Jada’s shaved head, after the actress has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018 — was in bad taste, fans and attendees at the show alike were absolutely stunned at the hit, which at first seemed improvised, but turned out to be a real-life emotional outburst from Smith. Further complicating the evening...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Academy Award
BET

Loni Love Updates Fans About 'The Real' Cancellation

Loni Love is giving fans an update in response to the rumors that the daytime talk show The Real is being canceled. In case you missed it, last week chatter started that the popular FOX show would be no more but there had not been any additional word from the producers or any of the four co-hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To The Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

Longtime NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing With The Stars host Erin Andrews is among those who have weighed in on the crazy Will Smith vs. Chris Rock moment at The Oscars on Sunday evening. Andrews kept things pretty simple. “E! is SportsCenter right now,” she tweeted. Well said,...
NFL
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

54K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy