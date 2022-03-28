ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department breaks ground on new fire station in Arlington

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
Rendering of Fire Station 65 in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke ground on Fire Station 65.

JFRD’s latest location will be located at 7698 Bailey Body Road, off South Arlington Road and Atlantic Boulevard. Jacksonville leaders said Arlington is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jacksonville.

“This new station will help us better protect the lives and property of the thousands of residents who call this part of townhome,” Dr. Charles Moreland with the City of Jacksonville said.

This project will lead to faster response times for businesses and residents in the area.

“Any of the fire and rescue personnel here today can tell you that seconds count in an emergency,” Moreland said. “The sooner we reach you, the better your chances are for survival.”

Randy Wyse is the president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

“This is the greatest fire and rescue department in this country,” Wyse said. “It’s all thanks to the men and women who serve every day and put their lives on the line. We have great equipment. We have great fire stations. We have great technology but it’s the men and women who make the difference for us.”

Fire Station 65 will be more than 9,000 square feet, and the project has a budget of around $7.5 million, plus the land.

Action News Jax spoke with Robert Bailey who sold the city the property.

“I think it’s very nice that the city is doing this,” Bailey said. “No better place to do it than right here.”

Leaders say this project was funded in the FY-19 budget, and it’s been in the works for more than three and a half years.

Now, the 255-day construction process begins. Stellar Group is the project’s contractor.

“It is busy and needs more help,” Bailey said. “That’s one reason I did it. I want Jacksonville to be as safe as it can be.”

More fire stations are expected to break ground in the near future.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

