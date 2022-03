Just as Americans start taking off their masks, the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is quickly spreading across the United States, making up nearly a quarter of new COVID-19 infections, health officials estimate.BA.2 is about 30% more transmissible than Omicron, but it does not appear to be more severe. And despite the spread of the new sub-variant, U.S. daily cases and hospitalizations continue to drop while deaths plateau."We've been watching it closely, of course," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. "We expect some fluctuation, especially at this relatively low level, and, certainly, that to increase."In the U.K., meanwhile,...

