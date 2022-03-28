UPDATE: Traffic reopens after I-80 crash near Milford exit

YORK, Neb. — Crashes prompted several closures of Interstate 80 on Tuesday. As of 7:20 p.m., all of the closures have been cleared and I-80 was back open. Earlier, Interstate 80 westbound was closed near York to all except emergency vehicles. Another crash also caused an additional closure at...
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a semi truck with its rear tires on fire.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a semi truck with its rear tires on fire.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers rushed to 10th and Harney streets Sunday night for a help an officer call. An OPD Lieutenant said 50-100 people were at a bar and some began to get unruly. The bar owner said a large group of people from another bar tried...
SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
Crews in the area working to investigate what led up to the car crash near 194th & Q during rush hour.
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Hastings man is wanted on charges of second-degree murder in connection to a fatal January shooting in Kearney. According to Buffalo County Court records, Romeo Chambers, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
The battalion chief 6 News crews will be out here all night trying to keep this fire where it is.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Palmer man is dead following a crash in Grand Island Thursday night. Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott said police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the crash in the area of College Street and Webb Road. Elliott said the preliminary investigation indicates Adam Mirelez,...
NORFOLK, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol, working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a reported pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties. Saturday morning, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for...
