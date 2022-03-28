ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students line up around the block for Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" 11,000 book giveaway

By Rachel Jandak
 1 day ago

On a beautiful day in March in New York Citys Chinatown, students and their parents lined up around the block for a surprising reason: Books!

"Today we are a joy machine. Were here at P.S. 1 giving away 11,000 books," Explained Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) who spoke passionately at the event about the importance of getting books in the hands of kids.

The AFT, in collaboration with the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), First Book, and Disney all worked together to make the incredible event a reality to help inspire the next generation of storytellers.

"One of our goals is to really create the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers, and leaders and really inspire kids to create the world that they want to live in," notes Kieran Viola, the Editorial Director of Disney Hyperion.

"The Walt Disney Company's partnership with First Book has been going on for 20 years and over that time we've donated millions of books as well as other resources to educators who serve kids in need," she continued.

"It's nice to see all these different books and not just English books. It's nice to see the Spanish books, the Chinese books. When I walked in it put a nice smile on my face for the rest of the day," said a former of PS 1 Alfred E. Smith Elementary School where the event was held.

Learn more about Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" initiative at MagicofStorytelling.com

For every book bought at ShopDisney.com
until December 31st, 2022, the Walt Disney Company will donate a book to First Book.

#Disney World#First Book#Storytellers#Aft#English#Spanish#Chinese#Magicofstorytelling Com
