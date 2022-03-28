ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots reportedly hosting DB Jabrill Peppers for free-agent visit

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Peppers has nearly 60 games of starting experience in the NFL, can return punts, and has familiarity with current Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJxJW_0es1SgjX00
New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots’ bargain-hunting binge in free agency continues with an intriguing name coming to Foxborough Monday.

New England is reportedly hosting former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers for a visit, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

A former first-round pick of the Browns in 2017, Peppers has started 59 games in his five NFL seasons, with his 2021 campaign cut short after six contests due to a torn ACL. He’s listed as a safety, but he has the speed and athleticism to play in the slot or as a linebacker when needed — something the Patriots love in defensive players.

He also played for former Giants head coach Joe Judge the last two seasons.

Perhaps even more relevant to the team’s current needs, though, the speedy Peppers also returns punts, averaging 8.3 yards per return in his career. With Gunner Olszewski joining the Steelers after being non-tendered by the Patriots, the dynamic Michigan product could come up big as a specialist if healthy.

Peppers likely wouldn’t see the field defensively that much with Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, and Adrian Phillips all likely poised for big snap counts. But having another fast, healthy, and versatile body on defense can’t hurt.

The Patriots also just signed cornerback Malcolm Butler, an old friend of theirs, to a free-agent deal off of one of these visits. If Peppers’s recovery from his knee injury fits a timeline for him to be ready for training camp, there’s reason to believe this could be exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward signing Bill Belichick loves.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns star thinks Baker Mayfield made big mistake

Former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield made a big mistake with how he handled his trade demand. Thomas appeared on “The Thom & Hawk Football Show” and questioned whether Mayfield “overplayed his hand” by demanding a trade after Cleveland’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson went public. Thomas felt that Mayfield made a mistake by not trying to work things out with the organization when Watson initially turned the Browns down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#New York Giants#Espn Nfl#Acl#Browns S Jabrill Peppers#Steelers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency: Here are all of the moves and changes the Cowboys have made so far

The second weekend of free agency has just about come and gone and it was hardly as eventful as the first one for the Dallas Cowboys. When last weekend was just beginning the Cowboys finally dipped their toes into the pool of external free agency by signing wide receiver James Washington and defensive end Dante Fowler. Dallas is notoriously ‘more’ active during the second and third waves of free agency, but with the hourglass tipping over for that period to finally begin they have remained on the sidelines.
NFL
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy