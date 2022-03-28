ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's governor signs 'Parental Rights In Education' bill into law

By Matt Papaycik
 1 day ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the controversial "Parental Rights In Education" measure — dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics — into law.

The governor spoke at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, about an hour north of Tampa.

The bill bans classroom instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

