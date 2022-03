A reminder that you can order another round of free government-issued COVID-19 test kits even if you haven’t used the 4 tests that you ordered and received in January. The government is allowing one resident per household in the country to order two separate rounds of 4 free test kits. Why not be proactive and order another 4 tests while they are available just in case.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO