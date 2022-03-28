ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 30,710 coronavirus cases on Monday, 95 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 30,710 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 59,555 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 95 from 82.

Italy has registered 158,877 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,496 on Monday, up from 9,181 a day earlier.

There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 40 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 487 from 464 the day before.

Some 211,535 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 384,323, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

