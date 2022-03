Filming on the third season of The Witcher has yet to begin, but things seem to be moving along nicely for the Netflix series. According to Redanian Intelligence, actor Safiyya Ingar will be joining for Season 3, and they are the first newcomer confirmed for The Witcher. The outlet mentions that several other major roles have likely been cast, particularly since filming is set to begin in the near future. Ingar's role in the new season has not been confirmed, but Redanian Intelligence speculates that the actor could take on the role of Milva, an archer that met Geralt in Baptism of Fire.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO