ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Senator Jason Anavitarte: Update from the Gold Dome

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 1 day ago

Note: the following item was provided by State Sen. Jason Anavitarte for publication. -KtE

By: Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R – Dallas)

The Senate has just completed its penultimate full week of the 2022 Legislative Session. The period between Crossover Day and Sine Die is typically composed of the most hectic action of the session with votes occurring on the floor at a record pace and this year has been no exception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iGmZ_0es1RrEV00

This week alone, the Senate took up and considered 20 bills and resolutions. The General Calendar (all remaining bills available for action), however, remains lengthy and while it would be impossible to vote on each and every remaining measure, we are certain to hold increasingly longer days in the Senate Chamber debating and passing legislation of most significance to the people of Georgia.

Later in the week, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, officially codifying the disbursement of refunds that all Georgia taxpayers will receive over the next few weeks.

The refund amount will depend on filing status, with single filers eligible for a refund of $250, joint filers eligible for $500 and $350 for those filing as the head of a household. Over the last few years, Georgia has led the way through emerging from the pandemic and now maintains a stronger financial position than we could have predicted.

This has given us the opportunity to pass those savings back on to you – the people of Georgia.

Our state is proud of its reputation as the best state in the nation in which to do business. While we are honored to have this legacy, we are also committed to making our state the best in the nation to serve in the military.

Our state contains some of the finest military installations in the world and trains some of the most professional soldiers in the world. In order to keep our service members and their families financially secure here in Georgia, we passed House Bill 1064, which would exempt up to $17,500 of qualified taxable income for military service members under the age of 62.

This measure supports our military service members and encourages them to continue to reside in Georgia.




On Friday, the Senate passed our version of the General Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year (FY23). The FY23 budget totals just over $30 billion and targets specific areas of need including public safety, education and healthcare. One of the most significant additions in the FY23 budget are salary increases for our teachers and other state employees.

Specifically, this budget approved a $5,000 salary increase for all state employees, along with an additional $2,000 pay raise for our teachers to bring their total raise over the last two years to $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0e2b_0es1RrEV00

Incentivizing quality was also essential in this budget, with $5 million being added to increase capacity for our state’s skilled nursing programs and $28 million to fund an aggressive campaign to improve third-grade reading levels. To further enhance public safety, the FY23 budget allocated funds to create 66 additional positions within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to address the backlog of cases currently facing our criminal justice system. To pass a balanced budget is no easy task, but all involved undertook this challenge with professionalism and dedication and designed a budget that all Georgians should be proud of.

We are well into the home stretch of the 2022 session, with only five legislative days remaining and Sine Die (our final day of the session) just over a week away on April 4th. While we are down to the wire, it is still not too late to reach out with any questions, comments or concerns. Your voice matters, especially now, to ensure the issues that matter most to you are considered before Sine Die.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte represents the 31st Senate District which includes Haralson, Paulding and Polk County. He may be reached via email at jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0es1RrEV00

Comments / 0

Polk Today
Polk Today

2K+

Followers

699

Posts

114K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Dallas, GA
Local
Georgia Government
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Ledger

Endorsed by Trump, Polk native Morgan Ortagus at center of Tennessee Congressional fight

A Polk County native who has served in three presidential administrations is the subject of a skirmish among Tennessee Republicans as she runs for Congress in that state. Morgan Ortagus filed last month to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, joining a dense field in Tennessee’s District 5. Her candidacy quickly earned a “complete and total endorsement” from a previous boss, former President Donald Trump, but also criticism from some Tennessee Republicans because Ortagus only moved to the state last year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

COMMERCE, Ga. — In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia. The former president has issued highly-coveted endorsements in races ranging from governor to state insurance commissioner. His backing of football legend Herschel Walker essentially cleared a path to the party's nomination for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#State Of Georgia#Gold Dome
KTVZ

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state’s bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations,...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia’s Warnock, Walker among those qualifying for 2022

Georgia’s 2022 election field began firming up on Monday, as the Democratic incumbent and Republican frontrunner in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate race officially qualified to run for office. Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate challenger Herschel Walker were the top names among hundreds of candidates who streamed through the state Capitol in […] The post Georgia’s Warnock, Walker among those qualifying for 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Ballotpedia News

1,839 declared candidates for U.S. Senate and House (so far)

Welcome to the Friday, March 11, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Republican candidates for Congress currently outnumber Democrats according to candidate filing information. Indiana’s U.S. House elections to feature fewest open districts since 2014. #FridayTrivia: COVID-19 emergency orders have expired...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The Next Great Debate: Time in the United States [POLL]

Coke vs. Pepsi. Budweiser vs. Coors. Nike vs. Reebok. FedEx vs. UPS. Fruit of the Loom vs Hanes. And now, front and center in Congress: Daylight Saving Time vs. Standard Time. If you grew up in America over the past 60 years, you probably heard debate about the aforementioned brands, and definitely debate about the twice-annual time change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbia Daily Herald

Vidalia onion sale returns to Columbia

It’s spring, and that means the Columbia Civitan Club is again taking orders for its annual Vidalia onion sale. The community group is hosting its annual sale of Vidalia onions as part of an ongoing effort to fund new playground equipment, specifically designed for children with disabilities. Georgia’s official...
COLUMBIA, TN
Polk Today

Polk Today

2K+
Followers
699
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy