This is a season to stoke your internal fires, Leo, especially as you face off against a particularly tricky adversary. Whether an external challenger or internal block, this is a time that will call forth your fullest brilliance. Given that the Sun will be burning through Aries, you’ll likely have the extra oomph to showcase some extra strength, but make sure this doesn’t spin off into burnout—clarity of vision and a heart-felt cause to devote yourself toward will provide the smooth-burning fuel you need. If you know you’re locked into the right path for your fullness, this will be the season to let your full potential rip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO