ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Could Lose First Oscar For Live Chris Rock Slap

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMEzX_0es1Rd7Z00

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., The Academy announced that it condemns Smith's actions during the live show and that a "formal review" is underway, AP reports.

*****

Actor and rapper Will Smith could lose his first Oscar for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during the live show on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the organization tweeted early Monday.

The Philadelphia native accepted his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, the father of famed tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, in the 2021 film "King Richard."

However, due to the academy's strict guidelines, a live assault on Rock, formerly of Alpine, NJ, captured minutes earlier, may force Smith to return his Award of Merit statuette.

"It upholds its values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity," according to the Academy's code of conduct, which was last updated in 2017.

If any member is accused of having been noncompliant, "the Board of Governors may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy's bylaws, including suspension or expulsion," reads the statement tweeted by New York Times reporter Brook Barnes.

Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife and Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled twice after returning to take his seat in the audience.

Pinkett-Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

A new comment on Will Smith's Instagram post from before the award show reads: "You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!"

The LAPD confirmed to The Post that no charges have been filed in the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

241K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

73M+

Views

Follow Daily Voice and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

Piers Morgan claims Will Smith told him ‘don’t upset my wife’ in ‘unnerving encounter’ back in 2011

Piers Morgan has claimed that Will Smith told him “don’t upset my wife” in an “unnerving” encounter that took place a few years ago.It comes after Smith shockingly slapped presenter Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony last night (27 March), after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy#Ap#The Dolby Theatre#First Academy Award#New York Times
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Did Will Smith Say at the Oscars to Chris Rock? Was It Real or Staged? See the Uncensored Footage!

The 2022 Oscars were going along swimmingly, with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall doing some funny bits and the musical performances (including Beyoncé‘s opening number and Megan Thee Stallion‘s surprise “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rap!) getting the crowd going… until Best Actor nominee Will Smith apparently punched presenter Chris Rock in the face?!?!?
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy