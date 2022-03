BALTIMORE, MARYLAND -Mark Rose, a member of the class of 2022 from Natick, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

