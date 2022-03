All outfielder rankings must be viewed with an ice-cold eye and my fantasy baseball rankings for the position in 2022 are no different. There is (news flash) an abundance of talent in the OF every year. So much so that once you get beyond the lines of, say a fantasy OF3, the lines become very blurry. I have Avisail Garcia at 42nd, followed by Hunter Renfroe, followed by Michael Conforto, followed by Dylan Carlson. I could easily make an argument to put those four in any order. It really depends on what your needs are when you get to that point in the draft.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO