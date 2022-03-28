OPINION on Dartmouth Indians Logo: “New rule about not being offensive suffocates freedom of speech”

Author Douglas Murray argued American law schools are in crisis on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after Yale Law School students protested a free speech panel earlier this month. DOUGLAS MURRAY: The fact that the law students there at Yale do not understand the most basic things, not just about America, including the right to free speech, not just about academia, where free speech is absolutely crucial, but that they don't understand that in the profession they want to go into you have to hear views that you may not like. It's almost the definition of working in a courtroom that you're going to hear opposing views. And here are these students who heckle and shout at a panel consisting of three lawyers, all who happen to be women, because they don't like the idea that you might hear views that these students happen not to agree with. It's a terrible glimpse at what could be the next generation of American lawyers.

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO