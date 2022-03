The Chicago Bulls (43-32) enter their game on March 29, 2022 as a 3.5-point favorite against the Washington Wizards (32-42). The point total for the game is set at 222.5. In their last game, the Bulls got a team-high 37 points from DeMar DeRozan in a 109-104 loss to the Knicks on Monday. They were favored by 3.5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to score 213 points to fall short of the 217.5 point total. Their last time out, the Wizards saw Corey Kispert score a team-high 25 points to lead them to a 123-115 win over the Warriors on Sunday. They covered the spread as 7-point underdogs, and the teams scored 238 total points to top the 216.5-point over/under.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO