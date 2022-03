PALM BEACH, FL- The NFL has made some changes to the rules regarding the hiring of certain individuals and postseason overtime. The NFL owners have agreed to change the overtime rule for the postseason making it where both teams will get at least one offensive possession. This past season for example, Kansas City beat Buffalo in overtime after an overtime opening touchdown ended the game without Buffalo having a change to respond. Now, Buffalo would have a possession. Should both teams have a possession and the score remain unchanged, traditional sudden death ruled would decide the game…

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO