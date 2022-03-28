ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Spring Storm May Bring Rain and Snow to Lakes Area

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM/KNSI) – The National Weather Service says the entire state could be impacted by a strong spring storm system, Tuesday through Thursday. Forecasters say that rain and snow are likely,...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

