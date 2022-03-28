ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Clinical Social Worker

By Brooklyn Center for Psychotherapy
amny.com
 20 hours ago

The Brooklyn Center for Psychotherapy is an Outpatient Mental Health Center located in Park Slope, Brooklyn that is known for providing the highest quality of care while treating each and every patient with the kindness and respect they deserve. We are...

jobs.amny.com

WTOL 11

Lucas County Children Services in need of social workers

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a tough but important job -- a caseworker for Lucas County Children Services. March is Social Work Month and the agency is raising awareness about the profession and the challenges in keeping enough on staff. Delisha Osley has been a caseworker with Lucas County Children...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Health
WJLA

Doctors warn of behavioral health crisis in emergency rooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Doctors in Oregon say Emergency rooms are being "overrun" with kids in crisis right now. Two of the top youth medical minds in Portland are warning of an emergency crisis for kids. "I worked in my first youth residential treatment program in 1984. I've never...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals are likely to lean on travel nurses after pandemic threat ends

Hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to fill workforce gaps is certain to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic threat ends as organizations grapple with demand for care unrelated to the virus and the departure of nurses from full-time staff jobs, Bloomberg News reported March 15. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on...
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Social Justice Meets IP at Howard Law Clinics Tackling Diversity

When Rachel Palmer, now a third-year law student at Howard University, signed up for the school’s trademark clinic, she was guided by her interest in startups, entrepreneurship, and helping people who have been historically disenfranchised protect their ideas. The clinic tackles diversity issues in intellectual property in two ways:...
MICROSOFT
KCTV 5

Missouri Department of Social Services worker shortage

Browne’s celebrates 135 years as St. Pat’s parade returns to KC. When the St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Kansas City after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, a local business along the route will have even more to celebrate. Project C.U.R.E Kansas City sending supplies to help Ukraine...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz

Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz, MSW, LADC, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Schultz earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, St. Paul. She received her Chemical Dependency Councilor Certificate from Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet. Schultz’s...
CLOQUET, MN
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC to create hospital worker vaccination dashboard

The CDC will publish preliminary acute care hospital staff COVID-19 vaccination data in a dashboard "in the near future," although the exact date is still to be determined, the agency confirmed to Becker's on March 24. The data will be on COVID-19 vaccination — including primary series and additional/booster doses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Can't afford the dentist? Try a dental therapist

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted health care professionals could help more people get the oral health care they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
POZ

Intergenerational Health

Founded in 2017, One Tent Health is a youth-driven and youth-led nonprofit in Washington, DC, that provides free HIV screening in the most underserved and lowest-income neighborhoods. The organization has thousands of youth volunteers. The group also provides free on-the-spot pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills, COVID-19 PCR testing and voter registration. Cofounders Mackenzie Copley and David Schaffer, MD, both now 29 years old, were local students when the group launched. HIV activist and former youth leader Matthew Rose recently spoke with Copley and Schaffer about the importance of youth leadership and more. —Oriol R. Gutierrez Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC

