ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Certified S.C. Showcase a success for S.C.

By Courtesy of South Carolina Department of Agriculture
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago

SOUTH CAROLINA — At the first Certified S.C. Showcase, South Carolina farmers and food producers connected with local and regional buyers from grocery stores, wholesalers, and restaurants – an opportunity for South Carolina agriculture to show off its abundant produce, specialty food products, and strong industry support.

The event grew out of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s successful Grower-Buyer Mash-Up, which for the past four years has brought together Certified South Carolina food producers and buyers to network and learn. This year, SCDA moved the event to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and expanded its scope.

Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the 230 attendees at the March 14–15 event, praising it as an opportunity to “communicate, collaborate, and cooperate.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers explained the importance of showcasing South Carolina farmer and products in such a setting.

“We’re putting South Carolina farming on the map,” Weathers said. “During COVID, we learned that people want to know more about where their food is coming from, who’s growing it, and if I can trust them – and sourcing more Certified South Carolina products is one way to answer those questions.”

Eric McClam, who runs Columbia farm City Roots, called the Showcase “incredibly beneficial.” McClam said, “It was an intimate event that allowed us to reconnect and foster existing relationships and to gain new sales with regional and national grocery retailers and food service distribution companies.”

The educational section of the event included a panel discussion featuring buyers from various outlets, from wholesale to grocery to restaurants. They explained how they work with growers to ensure freshness and maximum profit.

“Being able to market your own brand and share your story is key, because then we can share that with customers,” Lauren Horning, Local Product Specialist with Freshpoint, told farmers.

Event lead Katie Pfeiffer, SCDA’s market development coordinator, said the inaugural Certified S.C. Showcase was a huge success – and South Carolina farmers can expect an expanded event next year.

“We loved the opportunity to show off South Carolina’s diverse, year-round bounty of food and farm products and the people who make it possible,” Pfeiffer said. “South Carolina has so much to offer.”

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

279K+

Views

Related
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. minority farmers say U.S. Department of Agriculture needs changes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State and federal lawmakers and leaders are looking to address the state’s food deserts and equity issues among minority farmers. Farmers and leaders discussed on-going issues among the groups during a roundtable discussion on Monday. Improvements to education, funding and support are just some of the ways U.S. Department of […]
AGRICULTURE
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: Senate unanimously opts to split health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services. The bill will now...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: Budget to get focus from lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one large bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring. Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus money...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: House to take a week off, but not Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House is taking the week off after passing its version of the state’s $14 billion budget. Speaker Jay Lucas told members last Tuesday they worked hard and passed enough key bills that they didn’t need to return to session until March 29.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Dominion marks $1 million grant to S.C. State University

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To celebrate its $1 million grant to South Carolina State University, Dominion Energy presented school representatives with a check March 10 at the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2020, Dominion Energy committed $25 million through its HBCU Promise Education Equity...
COLLEGES
Item

The Sumter Item wins 31 awards in S.C. Press Association news contest

They've been experiencing what they've been covering for two years now, and they finally got to write their own headline about finally seeing each other in person. No Zoom emojis to convey emotion. Newspapers from across South Carolina, including The Sumter Item, gathered in person for the first time since...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: Speaker says he won’t seek re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jay Lucas, South Carolina speaker of the House, said he won’t run for re-election this November. “I will hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber,” said Lucas during a budget meeting on Tuesday. Lucas has served in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. debate heats up on public money for private schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A proposal to give South Carolina families state dollars to send their children to private schools is now up for debate at the State House. The plan would create “education scholarship accounts” similar to a school voucher program that some other states offer. Families...
EDUCATION
WBTV

S.C. Senate votes unanimously to split DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed the bill to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday. The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services. The bill heads to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newberry Observer

Tax credits for S.C. homeowners

SOUTH CAROLINA — Did you know qualifying South Carolina homeowners may be able to save money on their tax bill? If you’re remodeling, making your home more energy efficient or paying casualty insurance, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants you to know about state tax credits that may be available to you.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Specialty Food#Certified South Carolina#Agriculture Hugh Weathers#Columbia#City Roots
Newberry Observer

Two Newberry firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy graduated 20 recruits, Friday, March 4, 2022, from its eight-week firefighter candidate school in Columbia. These firefighters underwent a 320-hour training program of classroom and hands-on firefighting skills development. Keynote speaker was Deputy Chief William Shiver, Jr., Clemson University Fire and EMS.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Gunter to be city public works director

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially welcomed its new Public Works Director, Charles “Kip” Gunter on Thursday, March 10. Gunter joins the city with years of experience in the areas of public works and local government. He has worked for Aiken County Government, Aiken County Public Schools as well as most recently, with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Newberry Observer

Use SCFOIA or we may well lose it

Sunshine Week has arrived and is our annual reminder that if governmental transparency is not achieved our democracy will also never be fully realized. Rejoice, though, the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (SCFOIA) exists and sets minimum duties of transparency on entities who use public funds here. Use it or we may well lose it.
POLITICS
Newberry Observer

Fiscal transparency improves government, builds trust

Making detailed financial information easily available to the public improves the quality of government. It keeps officials on their toes and makes it easier to catch misspending and waste. Transparency builds trust with taxpayers, who have a right to know how their hard-earned dollars are being spent. About this time each year, advocates for open-government celebrate Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote access to public information.
POLITICS
Newberry Observer

City Council receives Main Street update

NEWBERRY — Utility Director Tim Baker provided Newberry City Council with an update Tuesday on the Main Street water line project. Baker said that work was currently progressing ahead of schedule. “We certainly appreciate all of our customers’ patience during this process,” he said. Baker split the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Thompson joins Newberry PD

The Newberry Police Department welcomed Forrest Thompson to the department on March 4. He is a graduate from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia. Thompson took his oath of office at the Newberry Municipal Court.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy