ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tabasco teen’s rap sheet now includes extortion attempt in Playa del Carmen

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — A young teen whose rap sheet now includes extortion was arrested in Playa del...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabasco#Extortion#Isidro N
KFYR-TV

Man convicted of attempted murder claims admitting his rap song into evidence was prejudicial to case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder for firing a gun into a car of teenagers. Twenty-five-year-old Mason Schuh faced a jury last September on three counts of attempted murder for a 2020 incident that prosecutors say was gang-related. He was found guilty on one count of attempted murder and Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced him to eight years in prison.
BISMARCK, ND
US News and World Report

British Businessman Victim of Execution-Style Hit in Mexican Tourist Zone

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

2 Dead After Gas Explosion at Popular Mexican Resort: Officials

A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said. The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities was immediately available. The other 15 people injured in the blast were also restaurant employees, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
KTRE

Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Four bodies found in Mexican resort town Playa Del Carmen after suspected drug violence

The bodies of four men were found dumped near a housing development in the Caribbean resort of Playa Del Carmen, according to local authorities. Prosecutors in the state of Quintana Roo said the bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, and no cause of death has been determined. According to the Associated Press, officials believe the number of individuals killed and the means by which their bodies were hidden suggests the murders were tied to gang activity. The seaside resort has been rocked with violence in recent months. Two Canadians were killed a local resort, reportedly over debts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Gunfire rocks Mexican border city after drug lord captured

Heavy gunfire shook a Mexican city as drug cartel members retaliated following the capture of their leader, who is wanted by the United States, authorities and witnesses said Monday. Suspected Northeast Cartel gunmen clashed with security forces overnight in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after their alleged boss Juan Gerardo Trevino was arrested, officials said. Trevino faces an extradition request from the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering, and arrest warrants in Mexico for murder and terrorism, the defense ministry said. He is accused of leading the Northeast Cartel as well as a gang of hitmen that operates in five Mexican states, it said in a statement.
LAREDO, TX
CBS News

Online video shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting 14-year-old cousin and herself at birthday party

Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSBS

Police Officer Strangled In Violent Altercation At Stop & Shop

Man oh man, how times have changed. Nowadays, you're taking your life into your hands just by shopping at your neighborhood grocery store. You would certainly not expect a violent dust-up to take place between two men but that's exactly what happened this past Saturday morning at a popular supermarket.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy