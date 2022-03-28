ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Farm: Vitali Kravtsov, Traktor advance to Conference Finals

Vitali Kravtsov and Traktor won three straight after trailing their 2nd round series to advance to the conference finals. Kravtsov has 5 goals and 8 points in the 10 games thus far while playing top line minutes. Matt Rempe had a pair of assists last night for Seattle in...

Blue Seat

Around the Farm: 6 NY Rangers prospects with multi point nights

A whopping six NY Rangers prospects had multi point nights last night: Brody Lamb (goal, 2 assists), Ryder Korczak (goal, assist), Jayden Grubbe (2 goals), Brennan Othmann (goal, assist), Evan Vierling (2 assists), and Will Cuylle (hat trick). That’s the biggest offensive outburst from the NY Rangers prospects this season.
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Ryan Fanti Signs Pro Deal with Edmonton Oilers

DULUTH, Minn. – One day after losing team captain Noah Cates, the UMD men’s hockey team had another major departure as Ryan Fanti has signed a two-year deal with Edmonton. The junior netminder will begin his deal with the Oilers next season, but for now, he will join the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
Blue Seat

Did the Rangers do enough at the trade deadline?

It’s been about a week since the trade deadline, and the Rangers were the most active team. They added four players to their roster, and addressed many roster holes. But there are still doubters. Did the Rangers do enough at the trade deadline? If so, how will it impact them? If not, what else did they need to do?
