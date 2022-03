In Spain all the good things – from coffee to beer – are often affordable, at least by the standards of other large western European cities. The same is true for Seville; the colorful, sun-drenched city that was a bastion of Islamic rule in Spain for more than 500 years, before it fell to Spanish Christians in the 13th century. As the capital of Andalucía, Seville attracts restaurateurs, artists – and tourists. The downside is that it can be pricier than elsewhere in southern Spain.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO