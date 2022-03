AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora’s second vote to enact an urban camping ban passed Monday night. Council members were split 5-5, with Mayor Mike Coffman’s deciding vote to approve the ban. Coffman, who sponsored the bill, also broke the tie last month during the measure’s first vote. RELATED: Mayor Mike Coffman Breaks Tie To Pass Aurora Camping Ban Mayor Coffman went into the meeting with amendments to the camping ban, but the council did not vote to approve them. In a Facebook post, the mayor wrote, “I will have two amendments to clarify that no person in violation of the...

AURORA, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO