Hancock County, TN

USGS: 2.5-magnitude earthquake recorded near Hancock/Hawkins Co. line

By Murry Lee
 1 day ago

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Northeast Tennessee late Friday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Hancock County at 10:19 p.m. The earthquake occurred about four miles east of Sneedville, just west of the Hawkins County line.

6 injured in Hawkins County structure fire Saturday

The USGS states that the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles and has already been reviewed. As of Monday, three people who felt the earthquake sent the USGS a report.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report if you felt it, visit the USGS website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

